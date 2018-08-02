Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,219 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.88% of Olympic Steel worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,340,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,491,000 after acquiring an additional 13,905 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 928,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.2% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 278,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the first quarter valued at about $3,847,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 148,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 41,326 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZEUS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.72 million, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

