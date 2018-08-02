Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $4.53 Million in Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 194,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,531,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,705,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,760,000. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals by 317.9% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 163,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 117,088 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 46.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Valeant Pharmaceuticals news, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 15,000 shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $327,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals opened at $23.40 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of -0.38. Valeant Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Valeant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. equities analysts expect that Valeant Pharmaceuticals will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc operates as a multinational, specialty pharmaceutical, and medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices. The company operates through three segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Branded Rx, and U.S.
