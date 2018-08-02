Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $4.53 Million in Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 194,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,531,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,705,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,760,000. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals by 317.9% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 163,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 117,088 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 46.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Valeant Pharmaceuticals news, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 15,000 shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $327,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRX. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 29th. TD Securities cut shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals opened at $23.40 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of -0.38. Valeant Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Valeant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. equities analysts expect that Valeant Pharmaceuticals will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc operates as a multinational, specialty pharmaceutical, and medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices. The company operates through three segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Branded Rx, and U.S.

