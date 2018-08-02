Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,127 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Landstar System worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,274,000 after buying an additional 324,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,257,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $466,782,000 after acquiring an additional 231,059 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at $11,575,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 229,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,123,000 after acquiring an additional 95,176 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at $6,838,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $110.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $118.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

In related news, CMO Patrick J. O’malley sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $209,503.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,804.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Landstar System from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Landstar System from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.25.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

