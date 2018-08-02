Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 59,576 Shares of BG Staffing Inc (BGSF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) by 54.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,576 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BG Staffing were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BGSF. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BG Staffing during the second quarter valued at $191,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 270,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BG Staffing during the first quarter valued at $597,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 82.7% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 41,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 18,672 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 25.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BGSF opened at $26.21 on Thursday. BG Staffing Inc has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $28.24.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.24. BG Staffing had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $70.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.12 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BG Staffing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Multifamily, Professional, and Commercial. The Multifamily segment offers temporary front office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities. The Professional segment provides skilled temporary IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, and related support personnel.

