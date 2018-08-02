Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note issued on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $40.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.24. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $53.09.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $765.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.93 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 7.93%. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 16.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 8,135 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $366,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,585. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

