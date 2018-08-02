Abzena’s (ABZA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Abzena (LON:ABZA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABZA. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Abzena in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.53) target price on shares of Abzena in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

Get Abzena alerts:

Abzena stock traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 7.70 ($0.10). 6,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,706. Abzena has a 12-month low of GBX 24.50 ($0.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 53 ($0.70).

Abzena plc provides services and technologies for the selection, development, and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its technologies include antibody drug conjugate (ADC) linker, antibody humanization, and protein deimmunisation. It provides phage display, Hybridoma sequencing, and developability assessment solutions for the discovery, isolation, development, and selection of antibodies; immunogenicity assessment and custom assays, as well as Cytokine Screen, an in vitro assay to evaluate the risk of biopharmaceutical products causing cytokine storm prior to it being progressed into clinical development.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Abzena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abzena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.