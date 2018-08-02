Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shares Bought by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,534 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9,868.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sharon J. Bracken sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $40,073.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,986.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon J. Bracken sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $125,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,054.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,344. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.76.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories opened at $64.78 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $114.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.80%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

