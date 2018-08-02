Abaxis Inc (ABAX) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in Abaxis Inc (NASDAQ:ABAX) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 190,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Abaxis were worth $15,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABAX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abaxis by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after buying an additional 10,871 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abaxis by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abaxis by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Abaxis by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abaxis by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 43,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Abaxis alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ABAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Abaxis in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised Abaxis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Abaxis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Abaxis from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Abaxis opened at $83.00 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.43. Abaxis Inc has a 12 month low of $43.66 and a 12 month high of $83.98.

In other news, Director Achim Henkel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $408,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,392.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth Aron sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $127,407.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,598,623.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,968 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Abaxis Profile

Abaxis, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells portable blood analysis systems for use in human or veterinary patient care to provide rapid blood constituent measurements for clinicians worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical Market and Veterinary Market. The company offers Piccolo chemistry analyzers with rapid blood constituent measurements for use in human patient care; and Piccolo profiles that are single-use medical reagents.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abaxis Inc (NASDAQ:ABAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Abaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.