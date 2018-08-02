AB SKF (SKFRY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

Get AB SKF alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded AB SKF from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine cut AB SKF from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

AB SKF traded down $0.41, reaching $19.89, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 13,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,525. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. AB SKF has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $25.34.

About AB SKF

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, mechatronics, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; linear motion systems; actuation systems, screws, and linear guides and tables; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and steering and suspension products, as well as tools and lubricants.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AB SKF (SKFRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.