$946.67 Million in Sales Expected for CME Group Inc (CME) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2018

Brokerages expect CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) to announce $946.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $875.00 million to $990.00 million. CME Group reported sales of $890.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year sales of $4.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.49 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 111.45% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.29.

CME Group traded down $0.39, hitting $161.04, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,350,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,176. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.36. The stock has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other CME Group news, Director Jeffrey M. Bernacchi sold 3,815 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total transaction of $614,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,607 shares in the company, valued at $9,438,071.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Terrence A. Duffy sold 20,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $3,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 94,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,244,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,885 shares of company stock valued at $5,327,896. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,625,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,269,000 after purchasing an additional 251,413 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,225,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60,825 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 51.9% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,545,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,980,000 after purchasing an additional 528,198 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,227,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,216,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,679,000 after purchasing an additional 59,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

