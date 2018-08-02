$930,000.00 in Sales Expected for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) will report sales of $930,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $550,000.00. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $6.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 million to $10.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $19.05 million per share, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $28.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.78 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

ACRX stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.20. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $143.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 34,584 shares during the period. 8.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

