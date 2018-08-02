$930,000.00 in Sales Expected for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2018 // No Comments

Brokerages expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) will report sales of $930,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $550,000.00. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $6.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 million to $10.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $19.05 million per share, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $28.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.78 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

ACRX stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.20. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $143.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 34,584 shares during the period. 8.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply