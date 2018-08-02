9,225 Shares in Zions Bancorp (ZION) Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,225 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,536,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $713,792,000 after purchasing an additional 115,071 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorp by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,381,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,318 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,566,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,811,000 after purchasing an additional 147,789 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,716,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,231,000 after purchasing an additional 84,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorp by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,253,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,808,000 after purchasing an additional 203,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZION. BidaskClub upgraded Zions Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $54.00 price objective on Zions Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zions Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.90.

In other Zions Bancorp news, insider David E. Blackford sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $56,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $219,197.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,096 shares of company stock worth $635,963 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorp opened at $52.81 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Zions Bancorp has a 52 week low of $41.22 and a 52 week high of $59.19.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.26 million. Zions Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorp will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Zions Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Zions Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.57%.

About Zions Bancorp

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; and residential mortgage servicing and lending.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.