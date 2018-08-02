8,951 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Purchased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Northstar Group Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Weatherstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions opened at $112.56 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.58 and a 52 week high of $120.65.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BR shares. ValuEngine lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.25.

In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 43,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $5,185,528.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,900,767.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Haviland sold 15,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $1,797,749.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,248.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,270 shares of company stock worth $20,727,017 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

