$83.72 Million in Sales Expected for Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) will announce $83.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.70 million and the lowest is $81.70 million. Enphase Energy reported sales of $77.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year sales of $318.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $310.70 million to $322.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $396.21 million per share, with estimates ranging from $383.50 million to $416.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.76 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. B. Riley set a $8.00 price objective on Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,718,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.43. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 57.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 90,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 33,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current (DC) electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity at the individual solar module level.

