$75.17 Million in Sales Expected for Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) to announce sales of $75.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nanometrics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.90 million. Nanometrics reported sales of $56.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nanometrics will report full-year sales of $322.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $315.30 million to $325.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $344.60 million per share, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $350.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nanometrics.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Nanometrics had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NANO. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Nanometrics to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nanometrics to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nanometrics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

Shares of NANO stock opened at $39.90 on Thursday. Nanometrics has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $44.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, SVP Rollin Kocher sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $57,850.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,584.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Janet Therese Taylor sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $52,935.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,414.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,539 shares of company stock worth $3,732,847 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nanometrics during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nanometrics during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nanometrics during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 1,438.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

