$71.87 Million in Sales Expected for Exfo Inc (EXFO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will post $71.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exfo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.40 million and the highest is $72.20 million. Exfo posted sales of $62.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Exfo will report full-year sales of $275.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $271.70 million to $280.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $312.43 million per share, with estimates ranging from $305.50 million to $322.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Exfo.

Get Exfo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXFO shares. TheStreet cut Exfo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of Exfo in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Exfo in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Exfo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exfo by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 525,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exfo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Exfo during the 1st quarter valued at $5,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exfo stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Exfo has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $4.70.

About Exfo

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Webscale companies. It offers lab and manufacturing testing systems, including lab platforms; network simulation and load testing tools to meet the mobile telecom and VOIP/IMS network test challenges; transport and datacom solutions, such as Ethernet testing, fiber channel testing, DSn/PDH and SONET/SDH testing, synchronization testing, and SONET/SDH, OTN, and multiservice testing solutions; and optical products comprising power meters, light sources and amplifiers, variable attenuators, switch and utility modules, polarization analysis, optical communication analyzers, spectral testing products, bit-error-rate testing products, optical benchtop kits, osics multifunction platform, optical component testers, and tunable filters.

Read More: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exfo (EXFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exfo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exfo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.