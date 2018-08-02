4imprint Group (FOUR) PT Raised to GBX 2,477

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at FinnCap from GBX 2,346 ($30.82) to GBX 2,477 ($32.55) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “corporate” rating on the stock. FinnCap’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FOUR. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Shares of LON FOUR opened at GBX 2,050 ($26.93) on Tuesday. 4imprint Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,538 ($20.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,080 ($27.33).

In other 4imprint Group news, insider Andrew Scull sold 9,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,013 ($26.45), for a total value of £185,075.22 ($243,168.07).

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

