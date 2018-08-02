4,730 Shares in Accenture Plc (ACN) Acquired by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.11.

Accenture opened at $159.71 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $127.26 and a 1-year high of $168.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 42.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total value of $312,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,735,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $735,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,410.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,868 shares of company stock valued at $8,296,018. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

