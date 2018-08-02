$4.95 Million in Sales Expected for Veritone Inc (VERI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) will announce $4.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.35 million. Veritone posted sales of $4.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year sales of $21.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.65 million to $24.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $38.58 million per share, with estimates ranging from $30.15 million to $46.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veritone.

Get Veritone alerts:

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.08). Veritone had a negative net margin of 425.69% and a negative return on equity of 98.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 million. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

VERI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 35,384 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 11,832 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at about $575,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 75,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,355. Veritone has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $243.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of -0.91.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.