$4.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to announce $4.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.45 billion and the lowest is $4.43 billion. Applied Materials posted sales of $3.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year sales of $17.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.34 billion to $17.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.30 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $16.64 billion to $19.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. UBS Group started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Vetr downgraded Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.08 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 18.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Blue Pool Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blue Pool Management Ltd. now owns 265,500 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 25.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 30.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Materials opened at $47.97 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.65. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $41.94 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

