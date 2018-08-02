39,592 Shares in TPG PACE ENERGY/SH CL A (TPGE) Purchased by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in shares of TPG PACE ENERGY/SH CL A (NYSE:TPGE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in TPG PACE ENERGY/SH CL A in the first quarter worth approximately $582,000. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees bought a new stake in TPG PACE ENERGY/SH CL A in the second quarter worth approximately $2,750,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in TPG PACE ENERGY/SH CL A in the second quarter worth approximately $3,060,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in TPG PACE ENERGY/SH CL A in the second quarter worth approximately $4,761,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in TPG PACE ENERGY/SH CL A in the first quarter worth approximately $4,903,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPGE stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. TPG PACE ENERGY/SH CL A has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

TPG PACE ENERGY/SH CL A (NYSE:TPGE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that TPG PACE ENERGY/SH CL A will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of TPG PACE ENERGY/SH CL A in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

TPG PACE ENERGY/SH CL A Profile

TPG Pace Energy Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

