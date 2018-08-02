37,050 Shares in KB Home (KBH) Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 37,050 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in KB Home in the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Barclays upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Wedbush cut their price objective on KB Home from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. KB Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of KB Home opened at $23.97 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.43.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

