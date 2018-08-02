34,977 Shares in Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 34,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dreman Value Management L L C acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

Shares of BHF opened at $43.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $67.55.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides a range of annuity and life insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. It offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security; and term, whole, universal, and variable life insurance products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer.

