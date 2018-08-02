3,359 Shares in Haemonetics Co. (HAE) Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAE. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 195.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

HAE opened at $96.92 on Thursday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $101.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $233.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HAE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. TheStreet raised Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Haemonetics to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 3,595 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $145,202.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 841 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $39,325.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,711 shares of company stock worth $1,926,700 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

