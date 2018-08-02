2U Inc (TWOU) Receives $90.18 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.18.

TWOU has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of 2U to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of 2U from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th.

Get 2U alerts:

In other 2U news, Director Earl Lewis sold 10,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $995,025.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,431.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $935,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denver Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in 2U by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in 2U by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in 2U by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in 2U by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its position in 2U by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 2U traded up $2.03, reaching $78.84, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 17,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,377. 2U has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $98.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -143.07 and a beta of -0.11.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. 2U had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $92.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that 2U will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.