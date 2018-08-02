2U Inc (TWOU) Receives $90.18 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.18.
TWOU has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of 2U to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of 2U from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th.
In other 2U news, Director Earl Lewis sold 10,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $995,025.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,431.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $935,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of 2U traded up $2.03, reaching $78.84, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 17,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,377. 2U has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $98.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -143.07 and a beta of -0.11.
2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. 2U had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $92.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that 2U will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
2U Company Profile
2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.
Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans
Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.