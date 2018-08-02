24,886 Shares in NuStar GP Holdings, LLC (NSH) Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in NuStar GP Holdings, LLC (NYSE:NSH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.06% of NuStar GP as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of NuStar GP by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 342,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 218,500 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NuStar GP by 908.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 327,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 295,428 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NuStar GP by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 196,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NuStar GP by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,946,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar GP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

Get NuStar GP alerts:

Shares of NuStar GP opened at $13.70 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. NuStar GP Holdings, LLC has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $588.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NSH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NuStar GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuStar GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of NuStar GP in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NuStar GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NuStar GP from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

NuStar GP Profile

NuStar GP Holdings, LLC, through its ownership interests in NuStar Energy L.P., engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. The company is also involved in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It has pipelines in the United States; and terminal and storage facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom, as well as the Netherlands, including St.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuStar GP Holdings, LLC (NYSE:NSH).

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.