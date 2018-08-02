2,114 Shares in Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (DPS) Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE:DPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 5,500.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 38,275.0% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dr Pepper Snapple Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.85.

In other Dr Pepper Snapple Group news, Director Ronald G. Rogers sold 16,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,947,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Derry L. Hobson sold 1,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $218,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,983 shares of company stock worth $7,707,383. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group stock opened at $123.66 on Thursday. Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.23 and a 12 month high of $126.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a $103.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 10th. Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s payout ratio is 51.10%.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Company Profile

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc manufactures and distributes non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, and Latin America Beverages. It offers flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, mineral and coconut water, and mixers, as well as manufactures and sells Mott's apple sauces.

