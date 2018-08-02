$202.50 Million in Sales Expected for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) will announce sales of $202.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $201.90 million to $202.80 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse posted sales of $191.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will report full-year sales of $845.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $843.20 million to $847.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $886.80 million per share, with estimates ranging from $877.40 million to $896.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.80 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 48.91%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPWH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sportsman’s Warehouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.57.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Seidler Kutsenda Management Co sold 25,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $131,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,977,652 shares of company stock valued at $24,897,627. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 711,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,132 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 24,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

SPWH stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of -0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $6.99.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

