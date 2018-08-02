20,000 Shares in CVS Health Corp (CVS) Purchased by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, Director C David Brown II purchased 10,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $619,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,252 shares in the company, valued at $6,276,611.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Leerink Swann set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.74.

CVS stock opened at $64.09 on Thursday. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $60.14 and a 12 month high of $84.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

