$2.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Discover Financial Services (DFS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will report sales of $2.69 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services reported sales of $2.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year sales of $10.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.64 billion to $10.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.30 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $11.01 billion to $11.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

NYSE:DFS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.85. 1,595,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,333. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $81.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $262,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $2,097,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,498 shares of company stock worth $5,310,266 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 99,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,157,000 after buying an additional 11,810 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,279,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,002,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

