$2.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Eastman Chemical (EMN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will post sales of $2.54 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.58 billion and the lowest is $2.48 billion. Eastman Chemical posted sales of $2.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year sales of $10.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.11 billion to $10.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.52 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $10.42 billion to $10.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eastman Chemical.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical to $107.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.31.

Shares of Eastman Chemical traded down $1.85, reaching $100.03, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 958,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,753. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $82.33 and a 1-year high of $112.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.43%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 12,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $1,275,979.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,932.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lucian Boldea sold 3,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total transaction of $364,912.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,689 shares of company stock worth $3,018,881. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 327.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 815,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,112,000 after acquiring an additional 624,614 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,736,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,723,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,702,000 after acquiring an additional 420,337 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,078,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,479,000 after acquiring an additional 378,048 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,849,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,875,000 after acquiring an additional 346,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.