16,833 Shares in United Technologies Co. (UTX) Purchased by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UTX opened at $134.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $109.10 and a 52-week high of $139.24. The company has a market capitalization of $106.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. United Technologies had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

In other United Technologies news, CFO Akhil Johri sold 6,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total value of $803,029.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $1,246,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,475.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,589. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $157.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

