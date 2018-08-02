15,192 Shares in Bristow Group Inc (BRS) Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group Inc (NYSE:BRS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the first quarter valued at about $273,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the first quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the first quarter valued at about $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group opened at $13.26 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Bristow Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.91.

Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.18. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 13.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Bristow Group Inc will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Bristow Group Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy companies in Europe Caspian, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers helicopter charter services to transport personnel between onshore bases and offshore production platforms, drilling rigs, and other installations, as well as to transport time-sensitive equipment to these offshore locations.

