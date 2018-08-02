1,514 Shares in Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $463,127,000. Swedbank acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,164,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,308,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,865,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,069,000. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. B. Riley cut their price target on Broadcom from $310.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 8th. BidaskClub cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.71.

In related news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 10,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $2,863,292.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.69, for a total value of $5,393,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,604 shares of company stock worth $29,977,792. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom opened at $216.80 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a market cap of $95.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $197.46 and a one year high of $285.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 56.32%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 12th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

