14,879 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Purchased by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 613,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,112,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,293,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,436 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 65,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPG Industries opened at $109.73 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.36 and a 1-year high of $122.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.51.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.29.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

