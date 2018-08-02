14,418 Shares in Universal Corp (UVV) Purchased by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Universal during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Universal during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

Universal opened at $67.15 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 5.94. Universal Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $607.50 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.64) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 6th.

In related news, CFO David C. Moore sold 26,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $1,688,035.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Adams, Jr. sold 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total transaction of $294,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,512 shares of company stock worth $2,241,070 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.