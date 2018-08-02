1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (PIH) Director Buys $534,750.00 in Stock

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) Director Global Investors Fundamental purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $534,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 1347 Property Insurance alerts:

On Thursday, May 31st, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 20,000 shares of 1347 Property Insurance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $158,200.00.

On Monday, May 21st, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 20,000 shares of 1347 Property Insurance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $155,600.00.

On Thursday, May 17th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 7,710 shares of 1347 Property Insurance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $57,362.40.

1347 Property Insurance traded down $0.09, reaching $7.06, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.79 million, a PE ratio of 54.32 and a beta of 0.21.

1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.54 million for the quarter. 1347 Property Insurance had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 5.34%. analysts expect that 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PIH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1347 Property Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1347 Property Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of 1347 Property Insurance in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of 1347 Property Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th.

About 1347 Property Insurance

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 1347 Property Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1347 Property Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.