13,188 Shares in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,234,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $364,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 167.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 37,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after buying an additional 36,659 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub raised Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In related news, Director Robert J. Moss sold 3,001 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $124,871.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group opened at $39.91 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $503.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.71%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

