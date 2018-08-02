12,000 Shares in Terex Co. (TEX) Acquired by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 3,247.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 159,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 155,159 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Terex opened at $39.67 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.62. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $50.17.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 2.91%. equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Terex announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEX. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities set a $49.00 price target on shares of Terex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, SVP Brian J. Henry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $214,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 330,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,190,147.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley sold 16,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $669,476.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,076 shares of company stock worth $45,132 and sold 38,716 shares worth $1,593,207. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

