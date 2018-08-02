1,200 Shares in S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Acquired by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. S&P Global comprises approximately 0.0% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 809,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,074,000 after acquiring an additional 49,930 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $222,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 420.0% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 69.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $186.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.93.

Shares of S&P Global opened at $197.73 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $147.07 and a 52 week high of $217.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 333.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.75, for a total transaction of $791,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,190 shares in the company, valued at $33,852,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.93, for a total transaction of $381,256.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,042.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,174. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

