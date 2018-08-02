10,000 Shares in Level One Bancorp (LEVL) Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Telemus Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Level One Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Level One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEVL. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Level One Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Level One Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Level One Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Level One Bancorp stock opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Level One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.35 million. equities analysts predict that Level One Bancorp will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

