$1.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Dean Foods Co (DF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) will announce $1.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Dean Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the highest is $2.01 billion. Dean Foods posted sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dean Foods will report full year sales of $7.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $7.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.59 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.97 billion to $8.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dean Foods.

Get Dean Foods alerts:

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Dean Foods had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DF. ValuEngine raised shares of Dean Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dean Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dean Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dean Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.23.

In related news, major shareholder Value Vals Ag Vv acquired 15,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $156,691.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dean Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $668,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dean Foods by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,044,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after acquiring an additional 132,156 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dean Foods by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 433,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 219,216 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dean Foods in the first quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Dean Foods by 37.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 26,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Dean Foods traded up $0.03, hitting $9.59, on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 1,178,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Dean Foods has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.46.

Dean Foods Company Profile

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy, and diary case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dean Foods (DF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dean Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dean Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.