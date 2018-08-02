$1.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) will report earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. Curtiss-Wright reported earnings of $1.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.29 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CW shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.74, for a total value of $165,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,496.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 13.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 171.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 12.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 853,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,551,000 after purchasing an additional 91,724 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 13.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 58,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 19.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CW stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $131.84. The stock had a trading volume of 209,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $92.58 and a 12 month high of $143.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

Curtiss-Wright declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 0.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

