$1.04 EPS Expected for MSA Safety Inc (MSA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) will announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. MSA Safety reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $339.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.79 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 4.94%. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MSA Safety currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

In related news, Director Diane M. Pearse sold 1,206 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $105,573.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,411.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kerry M. Bove sold 2,021 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $177,868.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,305.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,057 shares of company stock worth $17,292,733 over the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MSA Safety by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,717,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,416,000 after acquiring an additional 203,022 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in MSA Safety by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 637,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,088,000 after acquiring an additional 214,460 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in MSA Safety by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 295,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,622,000 after acquiring an additional 110,299 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MSA Safety by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,836,000 after acquiring an additional 42,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter worth $22,607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety opened at $98.26 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.38. MSA Safety has a 12-month low of $65.95 and a 12-month high of $101.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

