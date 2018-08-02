$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for PacWest Bancorp (PACW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will post $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. PacWest Bancorp reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $301.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PACW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

PacWest Bancorp opened at $50.60 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Christopher D. Blake sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total value of $539,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,236.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Carlson sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $60,863.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,663. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 94.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

