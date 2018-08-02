$0.81 EPS Expected for LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. LHC Group reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LHCG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Sunday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

In related news, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 3,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total value of $263,766.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,145 shares in the company, valued at $8,705,405.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua L. Proffitt sold 10,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $793,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,863 shares of company stock worth $1,274,628. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in LHC Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 228,486 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 24,123 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in LHC Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in LHC Group by 80.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 28.2% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,506 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY bought a new stake in LHC Group in the second quarter worth $4,434,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHC Group opened at $89.95 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $56.76 and a 1-year high of $92.54. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.49.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.