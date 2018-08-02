$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Textron Inc. (TXT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will report $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Textron’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.77. Textron posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “$66.44” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Stephens set a $66.00 target price on Textron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Textron to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Textron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.77.

In other news, Chairman Scott C. Donnelly sold 82,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $5,551,398.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 639,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,983,157.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $3,037,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,224,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Founders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 430.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

TXT opened at $67.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Textron has a 1-year low of $47.24 and a 1-year high of $69.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.27%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

