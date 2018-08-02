$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Renasant Corp. (RNST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.76. Renasant reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $127.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RNST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Renasant traded down $0.03, hitting $45.21, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,643. Renasant has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $49.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Renasant news, EVP Stuart Johnson sold 7,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $373,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $404,890.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,006,922.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,225. 3.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

