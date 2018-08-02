$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jabil Inc (JBL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) to post $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Jabil posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other Jabil news, President William E. Peters sold 13,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $383,219.10. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 538,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,841,966.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Jabil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 535,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jabil traded up $0.22, hitting $28.46, on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 843,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,057. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jabil has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $31.77.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.30%.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

