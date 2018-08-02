$0.22 EPS Expected for InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) to report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for InterDigital’s earnings. InterDigital reported earnings of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for InterDigital.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. InterDigital had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 32.42%. The company had revenue of $69.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IDCC shares. ValuEngine raised InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. BidaskClub downgraded InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Roth Capital started coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, National Securities started coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

Shares of InterDigital stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $82.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,740. InterDigital has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $85.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 9.58 and a quick ratio of 9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 10th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

In other InterDigital news, Director Jeffrey K. Belk sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $47,230.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,420.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James J. Nolan sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $461,587.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,697.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,260 shares of company stock valued at $517,893 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in InterDigital by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 690,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,796,000 after purchasing an additional 352,816 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,567,000. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,182,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,088 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,454,000 after buying an additional 82,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 313,264 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,056,000 after buying an additional 61,587 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InterDigital (IDCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.